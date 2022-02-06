LA CROSSE — Sharon M. Radcliffe, 82, of Eagle Crest South and formerly of Burr Oak, was called to her heavenly home on January 30, 2022, to join her beloved husband and son.

She was born on September 12, 1939, to Richard and Helen (Jostad) Witte in Sparta, WI.

She married Gordon Radcliffe on August 20, 1960. Sharon started her teaching career in the School District of Holmen at Maple Shade when she was 19. She left teaching there to accompany her husband to Fort Lewis, Washington, when the 32nd Division of the National Guard was activated. Their son, Jan, was born there in May 1962. After returning to Mindoro, she substitute taught for about five years. In December of 1967, she returned to full-time teaching in the Melrose-Mindoro School District. She had a truly wonderful career there until retiring in the spring of 1996.

During her earlier retirement years, Sharon thoroughly enjoyed teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and volunteering at the Good Steward Resale Shop.

She was also a member of her church’s Women of Christ, the LWMS, the Mindoro H.S. Alumni Committee, Melrose-Mindoro Retired Teachers, the LaCrosse Area Retired Educators’ Association, and the Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association.

1 Corinthians 13:13 states, “Three things that remain are faith, hope, and love, but the greatest of these is love.” These words are commonly heard at weddings, but they also accurately depict Mom’s life. She had a strong belief in God, and it showed in the way she lived her life. Hope was represented in how she reacted to situations she faced in life. She was optimistic and found the best in everyone. Mom loved her family deeply and touched the lives of others with her caring ways. She was never judgmental and always filled with gratitude. Mom maintained these qualities even after dementia became a part of her life. She treasured all of the cards, calls, and visits from family and dear friends during her time in assisted living. We will miss her greatly but know that her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who were close to her.

She is survived by her daughter, Tricia (Jim) Finch of Onalaska, WI; a daughter-in-law, Renee Radcliffe of Schofield, WI; four grandchildren: Ashley (Ryan) Stehl, Zachary (Nicole) Finch, Jessica (Chad) Horsley, and Jared Radcliffe; four great-grandchildren: Mason, Cade, Hazel and Jeb.

She is further survived by her brother, Richard Gene (Corrine) Witte of Neillsville, WI; her sister, Saundra (Arlan) Holthaus of Bangor, WI; as well as cousins; nieces; nephews and dear friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, and their son, Jan H. Radcliffe.

A special thanks to Pastor Werner for all his visits and mailings when Mom was no longer able to attend church, to all the staff in Memory Care 3 of Eagle Crest South for their day-to-day help and exceptional care, and to her Mayo Hospice Team, especially Nurse Matt, for their compassionate care these past few months.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Burr Oak. Rev. John Werner will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem, and from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be given to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, Burr Oak, WI; Eagle Crest South, La Crosse, WI; or the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice Program, La Crosse, WI.

Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.