Sharon Mae (Tripp) Folcey

The family will be having a “Remembrance Reception” on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 1–4 p.m. at the Club Oasis. All are welcome to attend. The family will hold a private internment service at the Leon Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank all of those who called and stopped by to see Sharon these last couple of months. You always brightened her day. Also, thanks to the WI Counties Association for the lovely banquet held in her honor, the WI Towns Association for the Lifetime Achievement Award, the wonderful Hospice Care workers who made it possible for Sharon to remain at home with her family, and the First Congregational Church of Leon.