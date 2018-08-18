Sharon Marie DeWitt, 74, originally of Caledonia, Minn., passed away Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, in Rochester, Minn.
Sharon was born March 15, 1944, to Ted and Dorothy DeWitt. She graduated from Loretto High School in Caledonia, in 1962. She spent most of her life in Seattle, working for Space Labs Medical Technology. Following retirement in 2010, she moved to Rochester. She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House locally.
She is survived by her siblings, Lorrie (Joe) Schieber of Caledonia and Bob DeWitt of La Crescent, Minn. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Leslie (Adam) McClellan of Durham, N.C., Emily (Sean) Lafferty and Sara (Bill Cowett) Pladson both of Ramsey, Minn., Justin DeWitt of La Crescent, Kim (Dana) Pongratz of La Crescent, Scott (Deanna) DeWitt of Caledonia, Connie (Tony) Wermager of Hokah, Minn.; her sister-in-law, Marilyn of Caledonia; and her dear friends, Joel (Qamar) Fritz and family of Rochester.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Roger; and her sister, Linda.
A memorial gathering for Sharon will be held from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 22, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1119 11 1/2 St. SE, Rochester, Minn., 55904.
