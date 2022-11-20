Sharon May Schermerhorn died Saturday, November 12, 2022, after a brief illness.
She was the eldest child born of Gordon and May Schermerhorn on May 28, 1948.
For further information on her life and online guestbook, go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
