Sharon May Schermerhorn

Sharon May Schermerhorn died Saturday, November 12, 2022, after a brief illness.

She was the eldest child born of Gordon and May Schermerhorn on May 28, 1948.

For further information on her life and online guestbook, go to www.schumacher-kish.com.

