Sharon Roberta Clark Weber Bakkum

She is survived by Mary (Mike), Theresa, Dan (Cindi) and Linda (Greg) and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Woody and her Mom and Dad (Robert and Ruth Clark). Rest easy Mom. Love you always and forever!!! There will be no services, so in her memory, read a book, watch the Game Show or Food Network, play a game of solitaire or work on a puzzle book.