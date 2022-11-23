Sharon “Shorty” Louise Davis Korb passed away, at the age of 68, on Monday November 14, 2022 at her home in Fountain City (WI) surrounded by her family.
Sharon was born on October 1, 1954, to Walter and Edith (Fitch) Davis in LaCrosse, WI. She grew up in the countryside of Pickwick, MN with her siblings, Wilber, Lois, George, and Joey. She attended school at Winona Senior High School and worked for Winona Health. She was set up on a blind date to meet David Korb by friends, Tom and Marie Grossel. They married in Fountain City, WI at St. John’s United Church of Christ on July 26, 1986, and honeymooned in Hawaii. In their union, they had three children: Mallory, Lacey, and Ethan. They settled permanently in a log cabin house on the prairie of Fountain City, WI. Not wanting to spend time away from her children, she quit her job at Winona Health to work at The LaCrosse Milling Company located in Cochrane, WI. In her freetime: she loved learning sign language, reading ‘The Little House on the Prairie’ book series, traveling, baking/cooking, naptime, folk music, movies that starred Betty Davis, Lucille Ball, or Doris Day, and everything to do with Elvis Presley. Her never-ending optimism was contagious, her sense of humor was often connected to her potty mouth, and she loved her family more than anything in the whole entire world.
She is survived by her husband; children; cats (Blacky and Mr. Ticky); her siblings; and other Davis family members. She is preceded in death by her mother (Edith); her father (Walter); her eldest daughter (Mallory); and her brother (George).
Sharon and family would like to thank all the Doctors/Nursing Staff/Hospice workers for their sincere care. Thank you for everything. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later time.
“Passing, I leave thee lilac with heart-shaped leaves,I leave thee there in the door-yard, blooming, returning with spring.”
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.