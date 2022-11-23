Sharon "Shorty" Louise Davis Korb

Sharon was born on October 1, 1954, to Walter and Edith (Fitch) Davis in LaCrosse, WI. She grew up in the countryside of Pickwick, MN with her siblings, Wilber, Lois, George, and Joey. She attended school at Winona Senior High School and worked for Winona Health. She was set up on a blind date to meet David Korb by friends, Tom and Marie Grossel. They married in Fountain City, WI at St. John’s United Church of Christ on July 26, 1986, and honeymooned in Hawaii. In their union, they had three children: Mallory, Lacey, and Ethan. They settled permanently in a log cabin house on the prairie of Fountain City, WI. Not wanting to spend time away from her children, she quit her job at Winona Health to work at The LaCrosse Milling Company located in Cochrane, WI. In her freetime: she loved learning sign language, reading ‘The Little House on the Prairie’ book series, traveling, baking/cooking, naptime, folk music, movies that starred Betty Davis, Lucille Ball, or Doris Day, and everything to do with Elvis Presley. Her never-ending optimism was contagious, her sense of humor was often connected to her potty mouth, and she loved her family more than anything in the whole entire world.