Born in Viroqua on Nov. 17, 1938, Sharon Stoleson was the daughter of Tennis and Alice (Erlandson) Stoleson. She died on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Sharon’s family moved to Rock Island, Illinois, when she was 3. After graduation from Rock Island High School, she entered Blackburn College and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1960. She then was employed by Thornridge High School in Dolton, Illinois. In 1966, she completed her Master of Arts degree at the University of Iowa and later completed 60 hours of post-master’s work at various colleges and universities. After early retirement at age 54, Sharon returned to Viroqua, Wisconsin, where she helped to care for her parents until their deaths.

Her career in education included teaching English, working as a counselor, coaching tennis and sponsoring the school yearbook. She also was employed by Thornton Community College, where she taught GED preparation classes and rosemaling in night school. After retirement, she was active in the Coulee Region Rosemalers, the Vernon County Historical Society and the Temple Theatre restoration project and was ARTT vice president for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Roger and Roland; nephew, Matthew; and sister-in-law, Maureen. She is survived by sister-in-law, Judy of Poulsbo, Washington.; nieces: Beth (Ted Klingele) of Yakima, Washington, Holly (John Begley) of Seattle, and Nancy (Mike Lorette) of Ollala, Washington; and nephews: Kyle (Diane) Stoleson of New Prague, Minnesota, and Kevin (Michelle) Stoleson of Yuma, Arizona.

Donations in her memory may be given to the Viroqua Area Foundation, the Vernon County Historical Society or the ARTT Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.