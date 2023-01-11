Born in Viroqua on November 17, 1938, Sharon Stoleson was the daughter of Tennis and Alice (Erlandson) Stoleson. She died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Sharon’s family moved to Rock Island, Illinois when she was three. After graduation from Rock Island High School, she entered Blackburn College and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1960. She then was employed by Thornridge High School in suburban Chicago. In 1966, she completed her Master of Arts degree at the University of Iowa and later completed 60 hours of post-master’s work at various colleges and universities.

Her career in education included teaching English, working as a counselor, coaching tennis, and sponsoring the school yearbook. She also was employed by Thornton Community College where she taught GED preparation classes and rosemaling in night school.

After early retirement at age 54, Sharon returned to Viroqua where she helped to care for her parents until their deaths. She became an active member of the Coulee Region Rosemalers and designed their first newsletter. She was a life member of the Vernon County Historical Society and the Vesterheiim (Norwegian-American Museum). She became interested in the Temple Theatre Restoration Project and devoted most of her time and effort to working with other volunteers to restore and operate the theatre. She served as ARTT Vice President for over 15 years and pursued public and private grants as a member of the restoration steering committee.

After the restoration was completed in 2002, she created, designed, and wrote the ARTT newsletter; was part of the marketing committee; served on the programming committee; wrote the theatre’s column for the Broadcaster; designed and published show posters and programs; coordinated publicity and season ticket sales; handled ARTT’s correspondence; and worked with increasing membership. She helped with various fundraisers, including the “Upscale Tent Sale” that was held in her back yard. When ARTT purchased the adjacent facility that is now known as Encore, she was active in cleaning, painting, and decorating the premises.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roger and Roland; nephew, Matthew; and sister-in-law, Maureen. She is survived by sister-in-law, Judy of Poulsbo, WA; nieces: Beth (Ted Klingele) of Yakima, WA, Holly (John Begley) of Seattle, WA, and Nancy (Mike Lorette) of Ollala, WA; nephews: Kyle (Diane) Stoleson of New Prague, Minn. and Kevin (Michelle) Stoleson of Yuma, AZ; and dear friends, Roger and Jean Klousia of Viroqua and Marla Walsh of Soldiers Grove.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Donations in her memory may be given to the Viroqua Area Foundation, the Vernon County Historical Society, or the Vesterheiim. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.