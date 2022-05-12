 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shawn Lee Martin

Shawn Lee Martin

HOUSTON, MN—Shawn Lee Martin, 63, of Houston, April 15, 2022. Shawn was born January 19, 1959, in La Crosse to George and Vila (Kabat) Martin. Shawn and Shelby Wolfe were married on September 22, 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Shelby; children: William (Sammi Gruman) Martin, Brianna Martin (William Powers), and Brett Martin (Hannah Hulbert); two grandchildren: Brexton and Beckett Martin, two brothers: George Martin and Chris Martin (Tammy McCormick), special family friend, Anthony Schiller, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters: Corrine Martin and Mary Beitz.

A Celebration of Shawn’s life is Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m., at the Robin’s Nest in La Crosse, WI.

Hoff Funeral Service of Houston is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should stop putting watermelon in the fridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News