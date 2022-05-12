HOUSTON, MN—Shawn Lee Martin, 63, of Houston, April 15, 2022. Shawn was born January 19, 1959, in La Crosse to George and Vila (Kabat) Martin. Shawn and Shelby Wolfe were married on September 22, 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Shelby; children: William (Sammi Gruman) Martin, Brianna Martin (William Powers), and Brett Martin (Hannah Hulbert); two grandchildren: Brexton and Beckett Martin, two brothers: George Martin and Chris Martin (Tammy McCormick), special family friend, Anthony Schiller, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters: Corrine Martin and Mary Beitz.

A Celebration of Shawn’s life is Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m., at the Robin’s Nest in La Crosse, WI.

Hoff Funeral Service of Houston is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com