LA CROSSE — Sheila A. Horstman, 47, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Olivet Lutheran Church, French Island. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read Sheila’s entire obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.