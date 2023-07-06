LA CROSSE—Sheila Ann Schwartz, 82, of La Crosse, passed away at her home with her daughters by her side on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Private family services will be held. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
