BLACK RIVER FALLS — Sheila Bowler was born in Black River Falls to Alice (Ball) and Darrell “Nick” Bowler. She graduated high school there and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at La Crosse State. She earned her Ph.D. ABD at UW-Milwaukee and taught English there. Sheila was a poet and also worked at the Milwaukee Public Library and for the city of Milwaukee.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lucky Wolf/Noel Cofta, and survived by her mother, Alice Manke, and many beloved family members.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.