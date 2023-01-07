WEST SALEM—Shelly Kay Stello, a life-long resident of West Salem, WI, died after a short illness at home on January 2, 2023 at the age of 59. Shelly was born in La Crosse, WI on November 9, 1963 to Herbert and Jeannette Stello of West Salem, WI. She attended West Salem High School. Shelly met the love of her life, Douglas Anderson in 1987 and they spent the next 35 years together. Shelly loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially doing art projects. She always had open and loving arms for all of her family and friends. Her other love was spending time in the kitchen. She always had a special place in her heart for her pets.

Shelly is survived by her partner, Douglas Anderson of West Salem, WI; her three children: Joshua Stello (Melissa Simon) of Decorah, IA, Marissa Anderson of West Salem, WI and Skyler Anderson of West Salem, WI; four grandchildren: Kaiden, Hunter, Willow and Hannah all of West Salem, WI; her siblings: Larry (Debra) Stello, Sandra Strasser, Randy (Kathy) Stello, Kevin (Michelle) Stello, Steven (Lisa) Stello, Curt (Kris) Stello, Mark Stello, and Stacey (Mark) Trampf as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Jeannette Stello; a sister, Susan Stello; and her in-laws: Andrew and Norma Anderson of Rockland, WI.

She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

A celebration of life for Shelly Stello will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to 2222 133rd Ave., Decorah, IA 52101 in care of Joshua Stello and family.