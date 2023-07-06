CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sheree A. Hartman, 67, of Chippewa Falls, town of Anson, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Sheree was born Sept. 24, 1955, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Earl and Geraldine “Gerri” (Kolar) Nelson. Sheree worked for Family Health/Prevea as an administrative assistant for many years.

On Sept. 5, 1981, Sheree married Gary Hartman at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Sheree enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and family, going to the campground in Holcombe and riding on the pontoon. She also enjoyed fishing with Gary and her family. She was a great cook and had the best sense of humor. She also enjoyed singing and had an excellent voice.

Sheree is survived by her loving husband, Gary; one son, Ryan (Katie) Hartman of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Sara (Marcus Beasley) Hartman of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three brothers, Steven (Jan) Nelson of Chippewa Falls, Lou Nelson of Altoona and Barry (Mary) Nelson of St. Michael, Minnesota; sister, Nancy (Gordie) Nelson-Meinen of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Magdy Tadros of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and four grandchildren.

Sheree was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Curtis and Scott Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family prefers memorials to Hope Gospel Mission, Goodwill or the charity of your choice.

