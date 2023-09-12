CALEDONIA—Sheri L. Birkeland, 61, of Caledonia, the daughter of Marge and the late Lowell Birkeland, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Gundersen Tweeten Health Care in Spring Grove.

She was born December 17, 1961 in Caledonia. Sheri graduated from Caledonia High School in 1980 and then attended Western Technical College in La Crosse graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Fashion Merchandising and Marketing. She was employed at Fantles Clothing Store which later became 5th Avenue Fashions in La Crosse. She then worked at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in Environmental Services in La Crosse for 25 years. Sheri was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. She also loved the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include her mother, Marge of Caledonia; two brothers, Gary Birkeland of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Steve (Kathryn) Birkeland of La Crescent, Minn.; four nieces, Laura (Ethan) Simonson, Kristin (Jacob) Coldwater, Latisha Birkeland, and Jessie (Phil) Matheis; and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Isaiah Bauman, Harper Bauman, Sawyer Simonson, Kenna Simonson, and Thatcher Simonson.

A private memorial service was be held for the immediate family. Burial was held in Evergreen Cemetery. Sheri’s family would like to thank the Caledonia nursing home, Gundersen Tweeten Health Care Center, and Promedica Hospice for the care given to her.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.