Sherman A. Halverson, 65, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 14, surrounded by his loving family after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 23, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. John’s Church, Caledonia. Funeral will be held Wednesday, August 24, at the church at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church Wednesday.