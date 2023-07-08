Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S. La Crosse WI. 54601. Deacon Thomas Skemp will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning one hour prior to the services.