Sherry D. Hicks Oligney, RN

It is with profound sadness the family of Sherry Hicks Oligney, formerly of Rochester, Minnesota; Galesville, Wisconsin; and Galesburg, Illinois, announce her peaceful passing on July 17, 2022 at the age of 74 after a brief battle with cancer.

Sherry was born May 3, 1948, to F. A. (Lefty) Hicks and Ella Mae Carson Hicks in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. She was baptized and confirmed at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Black River Falls. She attended and graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1966. She married Dennis Oligney on June 15, 1968, in Black River Falls. They had three daughters — Denise, Sara and Traci — and divorced after 25 years of marriage.

Sherry graduated summa cum laude from Winona State University with a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1999 and later graduated summa cum laude with her master’s degree. She was a member of the National Nursing Honor Society Sigma Phi Pa. She retired from St. Mary’s Hospital Mayo Clinic in 2012. After retirement, she moved back home to Wisconsin to be closer to her grandchildren. She worked part-time at LHI in La Crosse as a nurse case manager until her full retirement at age 73. She lived in Galesburg, Illinois, with her family for the past year. Sherry had a very strong faith in Jesus Christ and prayed often. She loved traveling the world with her brother, sister-in-law and friends on their numerous trips around the globe.

She is survived by her brother, James (Sonia) Hicks; Aunt Mary Carson (Richard) Storandt and Aunt Joyce Hicks Gehring; her three daughters: Denise (Tony) Oligney-Estill of Galesburg, Illinois, Sara (Paul) Groth of Fond du Lac and Traci (Brad) Kokke of Galesville. She is further survived by four grandchildren: Jacob Groth, Julia Groth, Ella Oligney-Estill and Carson Kokke; four godchildren: Wendy Oligney, Mel (Hicks) Allen, Michelle Hicks, George Geisler; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews; special friends: Cheryl Drangstveit, Terri Davis, Sally Bates and Ruth Hansard of Australia.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lefty and Ella Hicks; Grandma and Grandpa Hicks; Grandma and Grandpa Carson; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins and godson, Steven Geisler.

Her family would like to thank Dr. Jacob Strand, the Palliative Care Team and the Hematology/Oncology team at Methodist Hospital Mayo Clinic and Dr. Edward Malone at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. We are so grateful for their unwavering support and compassion.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Evangelical Lutheran Church, Black River Falls. Pastor Jennifer Hatleli will officiate. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the service. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls. Lunch will follow.

In lieu of flowers, Sherry would like memorials dedicated to the new Galesburg, Illinois, Public Library Children’s Area.

