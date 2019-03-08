OAKDALE — Sheryl Mae Gunder, 69, of Oakdale passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, March 4, 2019.
Sherry was born to the late Walter and Jean (Mizer) Taylor June 28, 1949. She graduated from Tomah High School class of 1967, and June 1, 1968, Sherry married the love of her life, Steven Gunder, at the Bethel Baptist Church in Oakdale.
Together they raised three daughters on the original Taylor family homestead. Sherry worked at Toro in Tomah for 35 years, before retiring in 2012. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, while visiting with family and friends, rummage sales, traveling, baking and cooking, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
It was of great comfort to Sherry to know that she would be welcomed in Heaven by her parents, Jean and Walter, as well as her siblings, Rick, Terry, Skip, Mary Lou, Laureen, Jackie, Betty and Larry.
Survivors include those who were most dear to Sherry, her husband of 50 years, Steve; daughters, Shelly (Jim) Tallman of Alachua, Fla., Lori (Pat) Burke of Sussex, Wis., and Stephanie Gunder (Jimmy Pagor) of Tomah; grandchildren, Vincent Bell, Alissa and Timothy Tallman, Shannon, Benjamin and Brandon Burke, Brandy, Kayleigh and Trinity Haubrich; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Aaliyah DeVito; sisters, Gerri (Merle) Adams, Meredith Eisfeldt, and Pat (Harry) Smith; brothers, Walter (Pat) Taylor Jr., Don (Mary) Taylor and Bob (Patty) Taylor.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 33rd Lane, Camp Douglas. Pastor Ronald Davidson will officiate. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Sherry’s family would like to thank everyone at the Serenity House in Tomah for their care and compassion.