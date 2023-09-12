CHIPPEWA FALLS — Shirle V. Davis, 96, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie under the care of Mayo Health Hospice.

Shirle was born March 5, 1927, in South Milwaukee, the daughter of Gustav and Edna (Vanselow) Wendt.

After graduating in 1944, Shirle worked for a lawyer and also waitressed in her mother and father’s restaurant in Cudahy. On Sept. 14, 1946, Shirle married Bernard Patrie and moved to Cadott, where she would soon learn to become a farmer’s wife, which proved to be interesting for her. She also worked at the Northern Center for many years. After Bernard died in 1968, she met and married Clark Davis of Jim Falls in 1973. They enjoyed many years living on the river looking at the wildflowers and watching all eagles and wildlife. They also spent several winters in Texas and made many friends in their snowbird community. She loved watching all the grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.

Shirle is survived by one son, Ronald (Lydia) Patrie of Cadott; two daughters, Renee Foiles of Waupaca and Roberta Nyhus of Chippewa Falls; step-children, Larry Davis of Chippewa Falls Mary (Ron) Grunseth of Kenosha, Jackie (Rolf) Synaground of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and Clara Jean (Roger) Taylor of Darwin, Minnesota; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Shirle was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Bernard and Clark; her parents; two brothers, Eugene and Russell Wendt; step-daughter, Kathy Schindler; and grandson, Thomas Bernard Foiles.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in the town of Sigel at a later date.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the church.

Lunch will immediately follow Mass in the church basement.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.