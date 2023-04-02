Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held at St. Luke’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Pickwick, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. A luncheon and time for socializing will follow at the Winona Eagles Club, 210 East Fourth St., Winona.