MELROSE — Shirley A. Halonen, 80, passed away from cancer on April 8, 2022, at her home near Melrose, Wisconsin. A celebration of life for Shirley will be held on May 14, 2022, at “The Gathering Place” 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wisconsin, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m. Her full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com