BANGOR—Shirley A. Schwarze, 89, of Bangor, and formerly of Tomah, passed away August 26, 2023, at her home.

She was born January 10, 1934, in Bangor, WI, to Fred and Lillian (Diesberg) Swerman.

While standing up at a friend’s wedding, Shirley met Richard Schwarze, who also was an attendant at the wedding. They began dating and were engaged on March 14, 1953.

Richard was deployed with the United States Army shortly after the engagement and proudly served until he was honorably discharged on March 18, 1955. On October 1, 1955, the couple was united in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bangor.

Shirley worked as a Banker for many years and later as a school bus driver for the Tomah Area School District, retiring after 17 years of service.

In her free time, Shirley enjoyed playing cards and the occasional trip to the casino. She especially treasured the memories made while traveling; first, with Richard and the girls when they were younger and later after their retirement with their friends.

Survivors include her loving husband of almost 68 years, Richard; three daughters: Diane Bergen, Dana (Todd) Jaquish, and Denise Osuski; nine grandchildren: Jennifer, David, Jr., Steven, Lisa, Eric, Karis, Krista, Kade, and Ryan; three great-grandchildren: Hunter, Jason, and Wilder; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Gary Osuski; brothers: Richard and Fredrick “Bud” Swerman; and sister, Joan (Swerman) Friske.

Shirley’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Betsy and Brooklyn and the entire staff of St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.

Services are private and for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed to Make A Wish-Wisconsin.

She leaves Steve and Karol Parr special caregivers, “P.S. I loved you guys”.