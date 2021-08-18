WAUSAU—Shirley Alice McGuire, 70, of La Crosse, peacefully passed away on August 13, 2021.

She was born to Lawrence and Rhoda McGuire May 10, 1951. Shirley attended high school at Logan High in La Crosse, WI. Twice married, Shirley had two sons with her first husband, Gary Lee Devine and one with her second husband, Steve Alexander Weigel. Shirley worked as a manager at both the Kickapoo Convenience Stores and at Target in Weston, WI. Shirley enjoyed camping, fishing, gambling and spending times with those she loved. She had an infinite capacity for friendship and love that extended to all that came into her life and is truly what she will be remembered for.

She is survived by her three sons: Jamie Devine of Weston, Todd Devine of Rothschild and Daniel Weigel of Winneconne, WI; her sister, Hazel Desmond of La Crosse and Juanita Phillips of Sparta, WI. Shirley is also survived by her eleven grandchildren that she loved very dearly alongside lifelong friend, Debora Killilea and dear friend, Bill Fischer.

Preceding her in death are her parents; sister, Peal Handcock; brothers: Wes McGuire and Larry McGuire.

The family would like to extend a special note of thanks to the staff who looked after Shirley at North Central Health Care in Wausau as their work was that of angels.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on August 27, 2021 at Yellow Banks Park in Weston, WI. Shirley will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse, WI at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 with a celebration to follow.