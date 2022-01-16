Shirley Ann (Benson) Chitwood

After many years of battling Alzheimer’s, Shirley Ann Chitwood, with family surrounding her, was taken home by Our Lord and Father, on December 22, 2021.

Shirley was born to Elza and Rosanna Benson on June 1, 1930. While attending the Minnesota Bible College, she fell hopelessly in love with Stanley Ray Chitwood while ice skating at a pond near the Christian College. They were wed on May 27, 1950. They spent a lot of time traveling, as Stanley was a Pastor, and his position took them to many places throughout the United States. They had two children, John and Jill. Shirley was a most loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Margaret. She is also survived by her two children: John Ray (Leabeth) Chitwood of Cache, OK and Jill Francini (David) Franck of Montrose, CO. She also left behind nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters: Betty and Christina; brother, Ronny; as well as husband, Pastor Stanley Chitwood and her very favorite son-in-law, David Franck, who passed 11 days prior to her. She will be sadly missed by her family, her church and many friends.

Services were held January 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ’s Church of the Valley, 10 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, CO 81401.