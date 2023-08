HOLMEN—Shirley Ann Dummer, 93, of Holmen, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, August 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

A prayer service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen, WI, on August 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Moreover, a Celebration of Life will take place at the Town of Holland on August 25, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.