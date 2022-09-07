VIROQUA—Shirley Ann (Helgerson) Kvigne, age 82, of Viroqua, formerly of Mt. Sterling, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a fifteen-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Crawford County to Newman and Bernice (Nash) Helgerson. She was baptized and confirmed at Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church.

Shirley’s early education was at Sugar Creek and Tully rural schools in grades 1-8. She attended Seneca High School, graduating in 1958. After graduation she went to work at 1st National Bank in La Crosse. Later she also worked at Ferryville State Bank, River Bank, Bank of Gays Mills, Royal Bank, and Anderson & Aspenson Insurance at Gays Mills.

She was united in marriage to William Kvigne at Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church on March 25, 1961. To this union were born two sons, Kevin and Kris.

Traveling with her husband, Bill to Norway in 2005 was a most memorable occasion for Shirley. She and Bill also enjoyed several Sugar Creek bus trips throughout the United States. Shirley loved stamping and created beautiful cards for various occasions. Quilting was also a favorite pastime and she made many placemats and table runners for friends and family.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill of 61 years; sons: Kevin (Marcia) and Kris; grandchildren: Briana (Alex), and Nick; one brother, Bob Helgerson; one sister, Marilyn Olson; several nieces, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Marlene Helgerson; and brother-in-law, Lee Olson.

A Celebration of Shirley’s Life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Utica Lutheran Church. Pastor Carrie Anderson officiated. Before the service, a visitation was held at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial was in the church cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Utica Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund.

Shirley’s family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to St. Croix Hospice for the compassion and comfort offered to them in Shirley’s final weeks of life.

Blessed be the memory of Shirley.