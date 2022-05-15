Shirley Ann Lee

She was born August 21, 1934, to Esther and Elmer Deschner of Brownsville, Minn. She married her highschool sweetheart, Tom Lee, on July 31, 1954, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Caledonia. Shirley and Tom raised eight children on a small hobby farm outside La Crescent. Tom traveled a lot for his job, so Shirley stepped up and managed the farm and eight children. She was a strong, giving and talented women. She loved music, played piano, flute and piccolo. She made sure all her children played piano and other instruments. She sometimes felt that she was passing herself on the road managing all of their activities. Shirley had a strong faith and never missed mass. She volunteered at Crucifixion school and church teaching a keyboard class or sewing clothes for the nuns, singing for the church choir and helping out with a girls church group, “The Squirettes.” She was an avid golfer, taught childrens golf lessons, and drove a school bus for children with disabilities for 25 years. She loved watching her children compete in sports and spent countless weekends attending wrestling tournaments. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, attending Logger games, camping, the beach, dancing, singing, shopping and most of all traveling. She also enjoyed spending winters in Texas with her husband Tom. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves behind a legacy of a large family and great faith.