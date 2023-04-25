Shirley Ann Zastrow, age 87, of Buffalo City passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home with her family at her bedside.

Shirley, the daughter of the late John A. and Georgina (Mosimann) Grass, was born on Oct. 23, 1935. On Aug. 25, 1956, Shirley was united in marriage to Melvin Zastrow at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fountain City, and to this loving union, three children were born.

Shirley enjoyed putting puzzles together or sitting with her grandchildren helping with coloring books. She loved her family, and her family was her life, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley’s love for them was so very evident in all she did for them, and she will be remembered as the best “daycare provider” ever … but mostly the best grandma ever.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her husband of 66 years, Melvin; her children, Nancy Blanchard, Ken (Cathy) Zastrow and Lori (Mike) Dahl; grandchildren, Shawn (Leah) Tennant, Brian Malinkey, Christopher Blanchard, Brooke Zastrow, Becky Zastrow, Courtney (Shaun) Erk, Samantha (fiancé, Ryan Carpenter) Dahl, Jacob Dahl, Corey Dahl and Mitchell (Kendra) Dahl; great-grandchildren, Madison, Macy, Caden, Kiah, Laila, Kennedy, Olivia, Rylee, Raelynn, Carter and Ethan; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Roger Beseler.

A gathering for both family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Yaeger Valley (Anchorage) Cemetery.