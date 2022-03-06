LA CROSSE — Shirley Blanche Stangeland, 94, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022. She was born, March 29, 1927, to William and Blanche (Robinson) Moses in Monona, Iowa.

Shirley was united in marriage to Elmer Stangeland at the Little Brown Church in the Vale at Nashua, Iowa, on November 27, 1947. To this union, two daughters were born, Sherry Lynn and Renee.

Shirley was never one to sit still for long. Shirley, along with Elmer, nurtured a special love of flowers, by creating beautiful gardens together. Total strangers would stop by to comment and ask for advice over the years. Each spring found them seeking out new and unique greenhouses for that little special something to add to their collection.

Shirley was also a life long bridge player and card player and a talented baker. She created a multitude of beautiful wedding cakes over the years and traveled far and wide to deliver and install them for someone’s perfect day. But more than anything, Shirley loved and adored her family and friends. Their home was regularly filled with laughter and conversation. The loves of her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She truly cherished being an important part of their lives.

Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Blanche; sister, Betty; brothers: William and Willard and her husband, Elmer. Surviving Shirley are her daughters: Sherry Stangeland and Renee (Kurt) Knutson; three grandchildren: Carissa Malszycki (John Gilbert) Kelly Malszycki and Tyler (Kari) Malszycki, great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Malszycki; and great-grandsons: Karson Freehill, Keegan Malszycki and Logan Malszycki; her sister, Dolly; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to several groups and individuals; to Gundersen Hospice for their care and support in Shirley’s transition. A special thank you to Dr. Leah Metz. Good friends, Julie and Gary Simenson and Sue Powers for their friendship and regular calls and visits. We also wish to thank the staff and friends at OnaTerrace for the warm welcome and care that you showed Shirley upon her arrival. You made her feel at home.

In honor of Shirley’s wishes, there will be no service. Just a final thought … Find joy in the little things. In the end, they will be the things you remember most.