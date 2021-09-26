Shirley & Craig Engh

A memorial service for Shirley and Craig will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday October 1, 2021 at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Rev. Alyssa Weaver will officiate. Burial will be in the Vang Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time. All those attending are asked to please wear a mask. All are welcome for lunch at the Coon Valley Legion following the service. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. All those blessed to have one of Shirley’s quilts are asked to bring it to the service for display.