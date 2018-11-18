Shirley Drummond

STODDARD — Shirley Ann Drummond, 66, of Stoddard passed away Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
She was born July 16, 1952, to George A. and Lucille (Arseneau) King.
On Nov, 6 1970, Shirley married David Cook and they had two children, Tracy and Chad. They were later divorced. After a few years, she found love again and married Valentine Drummond Dec. 20, 1986.
Shirley had many hobbies which included watching the Chicago Bears and the Cubs, camping and playing cards with the “Golden Girl.” Also, she enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends.
Shirley worked at the Winona Kitting Mills in La Crescent, Minn., for many years. Then began at Walmart, where she had a passion to work in the customer service department.
Shirley is survived by her two children, Tracy (Dennis) Nachreiner and Chad Cook; grandchildren, Tyler and Jacob Cook; brothers, Dennis King, Ronald (Sue) King, James (Laura) King; sister, Karen (Jim) Cukla; many nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a very special friend, Tina Kagel. Shirley is also survived by her two dogs, Jake and Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Valentine Drummond; and brother, Robert King.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Stephanie M. Steiner will officiate. A private family burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen Health System for all the wonderful care they gave Shirley.