Shirley Hart, 83, of Tomah passed away Friday March 15, 2019, at Heritage Court in Eau Claire, Wis. She was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Tomah, to Walter and Maude (Larrabee) Linder.
On June 2, 1956, Shirley was united in marriage to Marvin Hart at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. Her long and loving marriage of 52 years to her husband, Marvin, gave her great pride and happiness. They were blessed with two children, and raised them in a stable, loving home. Steadfast in their faith, they instilled Christian values into their family.
She worked as a secretary at the Tomah Junior High School where she was a familiar and friendly face to faculty and students for 26 years. There she was known for her quick smile, and her helpful and hard working nature.
Shirley was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She greatly enjoyed cooking and baking, quilting, working in her flower gardens, and spending time with her family.
As a dedicated member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah, Shirley assisted with several church functions and enjoyed helping whenever she could.
Shirley was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, LuAnn (Morris) Oestreich of Verona, Wis.; a son, Allen Hart of Tomah; two granddaughters, Erin Oestreich of Verona, and Katie Oestreich of Kenosha, Wis.; two brothers, Herbert Linder (Dolly) of Madison, and Dennis Linder (Miline) of Deforest, Wis.; a sister, Sonja (James) Derkez of Stevens Point, Wis.; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; and her husband, Marvin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor Bill King will officiate.
Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.