LACROSSE—Shirley I. Splinter, 84, of La Crosse, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Benedictine Madonna Towers in Rochester, MN.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska.
Internment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.