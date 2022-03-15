 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley I. Splinter

LACROSSE—Shirley I. Splinter, 84, of La Crosse, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Benedictine Madonna Towers in Rochester, MN.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska.

Internment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These former race horses are set to become therapy animals after retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News