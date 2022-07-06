VIROQUA—Shirley J. Haakenson, age 89, of Viroqua, WI, passed away with family by her side on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born in Vernon County on March 14, 1933, the daughter of Roy and Violet (Primmer) Robson. Shirley married Arnold J. Haakenson on January 28, 1952, and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage together before his passing on August 24, 2014.

Although she worked as a bookkeeper at the radio station in Viroqua for over 40 years, Shirley was also employed at a variety of other businesses over the years, still taking on projects as recently as 2020. She enjoyed country music and liked to dance and listen to bands in her younger years. Shirley was a caring person who never hesitated to make a person feel welcome or provide them with food to eat. She was a passionate sports fan who could be counted on to be watching some sort of game—whether high school, college, pro; Packers or grandkids.

Shirley is survived by her children: Larry (Sue) Haakenson, Alan (Tammy) Haakenson, Ron (Karen) Haakenson, Sheryl (Tom) Steele, Kevin (Vicki) Haakenson, and Lori (Kevin Russell) Strasser; thirteen grandchildren: Bret (Michele) Halvorson, Erica (Erik) Mathison, Bridget (Clint) Summerfield, Kelsey (Jeremy) Thompson, Brandon (Kristina) Haakenson, Michele (Cody) Janzen, Luke (Christina Stone) Haakenson, Lee (Erica) Haakenson, Shea (Brandi Ricci) Haakenson, Tiffany (Chad) Lentz, Lisa (Ethan) Janzen, Michael (Ashley) Strasser and Christopher (Ginny Manke) Steele; 30 great-grandchildren: Katelyn and Allie Halvorson, Tyler, Briaunna, and Casey Mathison, Riley Stuber, Colin and Wyatt Summerfield, Caden, Carlie and Vivien Haakenson, Brennan Ricci and Sawyer Haakenson, Brielle Lentz, Hailee, Elsa, and Brooks Janzen, Callen Janzen, Eliana Haakenson, Brooke and Leif Haakenson, Maverick Strasser, Aubrey Steele, Andrew, Makayla and Violet Manke, Rory and Kolter Anderson, and two on the way; sisters-in-law: Terri and Angie Robson; and many nieces; and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by two infant granddaughters: Lacie Steele and Melisa Strasser; and three brothers: George Beauford, Odean (Charlotte), and Bob (Sally) Robson.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Viroqua United Methodist Church with Pastor Erika Martinez-Flores officiating. Burial will follow at the Liberty Pole Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com