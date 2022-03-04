TOMAH - Shirley June (Slaght) Eck of Tomah, Wisconsin, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Christian woman, passed to her rest on February 23, 2022. She was born to John Herman and Leona Slaght in Burton, Wisconsin on June 14, 1934. She was united in marriage to Roger Eck on March 18, 1953, in Lancaster, Wisconsin. They lived their life together in Platteville, Adams-Friendship, Stevens Point and Tomah, Wisconsin. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed. She was a faithful member of Tomah Seventh Day Adventist Church and served as the church pianist for many years. She was the kind of woman who brought a loaf of freshly baked bread to church every week to give to a visitor and enjoyed volunteering, most recently at the VA Hospital in Tomah. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who leaves wonderful memories of feeling cherished and supported by her and was appreciated for her homemade crackers, bread and rolls and her beautifully crafted knitted and crocheted tablecloths, blankets and clothing and baby gifts.