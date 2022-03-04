Shirley June (Slaght) Eck
TOMAH - Shirley June (Slaght) Eck of Tomah, Wisconsin, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Christian woman, passed to her rest on February 23, 2022. She was born to John Herman and Leona Slaght in Burton, Wisconsin on June 14, 1934. She was united in marriage to Roger Eck on March 18, 1953, in Lancaster, Wisconsin. They lived their life together in Platteville, Adams-Friendship, Stevens Point and Tomah, Wisconsin. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed. She was a faithful member of Tomah Seventh Day Adventist Church and served as the church pianist for many years. She was the kind of woman who brought a loaf of freshly baked bread to church every week to give to a visitor and enjoyed volunteering, most recently at the VA Hospital in Tomah. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who leaves wonderful memories of feeling cherished and supported by her and was appreciated for her homemade crackers, bread and rolls and her beautifully crafted knitted and crocheted tablecloths, blankets and clothing and baby gifts.
She is survived by her husband of over 68 years, Roger Raymond Eck; five children: Nancy New (Randy), Patti Davis (Kent), Michael Eck (Dawn), Michele Pixler (Duaine), and Suzanne Erb; eleven grandchildren: Jeremy New (Erika), Michael Davis, Briana Davis (Sohrab Mirmont), Jessica Prate (Daniel), Ethan Pixler (Lauryn), Riley Pixler, Noah Pixler, Brittany Erb, Zachary Erb (Tiffany), Mariah Erb and Nicholas Erb and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters: Lucille Olson, Karen Lemon, Beverly Dahl, and Darlene Koeller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Loren Slaght, Gerald Slaght, and Terry Slaght and sisters: Carol Nevin, Pearl Nevin, Betty Cornwell, and Sharon Neice.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, 1:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Mike Ehm will officiate. Burial will be in the Waterloo Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery, Cassville, WI. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.
The family expresses gratitude for the wonderful care provided by Kares for You and Serenity House.