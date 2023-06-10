A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at a later date in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery in La Crosse.