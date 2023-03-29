HILLERMAN, Ill. — Shirley Kay (Patterson) Johnson Meyer, 73, of Hillerman, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Per her wishes, there will not be any services.

Shirley was united in marriage to Donald Lee Meyer on June 28, 1975. She retired from the Shawnee Development Council Inc., enjoyed playing cards with her family and going to watch her grandsons play sports.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Meyer; daughter, Danielle Lewis; son, Robert “Bob” Johnson and wife Angela; stepchildren: Steven Meyer, Anita Loy and husband Curtis, and David Meyer; grandsons: Trenton Lewis, Braxton Lewis, Hunter Johnson and Gunner Johnson; sisters: Sheila Rooney and Shannon McNamara; brother, Edward Patterson; step-granddaughters: Heather Lill (Dan) and Mikayla Meyer; step-great-grandchildren: Logan and Emily Lill; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth F. Patterson; mother and stepfather, Phyllis and Vernon Rubenzer; sister, Sharon Powers; brother, Kenneth Patterson.

