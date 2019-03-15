Shirley Kewit

Shirley A. Kewit, 86, of Tomah died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Tomah. She was born to Otto and Louisa (Rosenow) Wagner Feb. 21, 1933, on the family farm in the town of Adrian. She was baptized April 30, 1933, and confirmed March 21, 1948, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Shirley was united in marriage to Jim Kewit June 26, 1954, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, after high school she moved to Milwaukee and worked at a cookie factory. When she moved back to Tomah, she worked for Van Pack, then sorting cranberries for Habelman’s, and at Decamat in Sparta. Shirley was an Avon sales woman for 20 years and reached the Mrs. Albee level of recognition. She was always in the kitchen cooking or baking something and trying new recipes. She loved to travel on family vacations and took trips to Las Vegas, Nashville, and South Carolina, where she always enjoyed stopping by a T. J. Maxx. She will be sadly missed by all that new and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Tom Kewit of Tomah, Robert (Connie) Kewit of Tomah, Kathy (David) Allard of Radcliff, Ky. and Paul Kewit of Tomah; two grandchildren, Jerry Kewit and Josh Allard; and a great-granddaughter, Marie Allard; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina Kewit; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Beatrice and Chet McCollough, Harold Wagner, Marcella and Benno Scholze, Alice and Burton Jacobson, Arnold and Shirley Wagner
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the church.
The family would like to thank Gunderson Lutheran Hospital and the Cranberry Court for the kindness and caring for Shirley. They would also like to thank the Pastors of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church for their many visit’s and continued caring of Shirley and the Kewit Family.