BULLHEAD CITY, AZ—Shirley Kramschuster, 84, peacefully passed away at her home in Bullhead City, AZ on August 11, 2022 with loved ones at her side. Shirley was born in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Leonard and Delphine Rubesch. She graduated from McDonell Central High School in 1955.

She went on to marry the love of her life, Dave Kramschuster on September 8, 1956 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Chippewa Falls. From the West Hill to the Yellow River, together they raised five children.

Both Dave and Shirley were avid members of Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls until their retirement to Arizona.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Dave Kramschuster of Bullhead City, AZ; two daughters: Dawn (Pete) Sedarski, Jennifer (Jeremy) Osvold of Rice Lake; three sons: Jeff (Rhonda) Kramschuster of Stanley, John (Amy) Kramschuster of ME, Steve Kramschuster of CO; two brothers: Leonard, Jr.(Sandie) Rubesch of Eau Claire, Jack (Bernice Mayer) Rubesch of Chippewa Falls; two sisters: Connie (Bill) Scheu of Dresser, Karen (Terry) Sherman of Eau Claire; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents Leonard and Delphine Rubesch.

Shirley loved to host family gatherings and loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. She will always be remembered for her vitality, strength, love for life, baking, people, pets and any wildlife creatures.

She had a passion for the sunshine, her flowers and was always eager to show her beautifully tended gardens.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at the upper pavilion in Irvine Park on July 15, 2023.