MADISON—Shirley L. Diederich (nee Michael), a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, May 29, 2023, two-months shy of her 88th birthday. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother, mentor, and friend whose unconditional love touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. The legacy she leaves is a testimony to the beauty of a life lived for the glory of God.

Shirley was born July 29, 1935, in St. Johns, Michigan. She was raised in Detroit by George and Maud Michael, who taught her “to take everything to the Lord in prayer.” Shirley met Fran in August of 1964, and their first date was New Year’s Eve 1964; they married January 30, 1965. Shirley and Fran were married 58 years, which is attributable to the power of their salvation in 1970, after which they grew together in their relationship to their Lord, Jesus Christ. They moved from Detroit to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin in 1968, and spent most of their marriage in Wisconsin. They settled in Madison in 1990 and began attending High Point Church in 2000. Both were involved in lay ministry from 1970 to present.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Fran; her children, Mark, Chele, and Rebekah; a large, loving family, including six great-grandchildren; and friends of all ages and from all walks of life, many of whom called her mom.

A special thanks to Agrace Hospice and to the friends who supported us and helped us provide excellent end-of-life home care to this remarkable woman.

A Funeral Service will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave, Madison on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 3:00 pm with a visitation held from 1:00 pm until time of service. Interment 2:00 pm, Monday, June 19, St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery-North, Bloomer.