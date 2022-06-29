 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks

Shirley L. Geske

Shirley L. Geske

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Shirley L. Geske, 84, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022, under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 West Central Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Eddie Crise will be officiating. The interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Five summer vacation destinations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News