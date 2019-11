COON VALLEY — Shirley M. Berg, 86, of Coon Valley died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.