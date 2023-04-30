LA CROSSE — Shirley M. Cleary, age 98, of La Crosse, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. She was born on March 3, 1925, in St. Paul, Minn., to Lloyd and Anna (Fiedler) Anderson. After graduating high school, Shirley boarded a train and moved to Culver City, Calif. While there, one of her greatest memories was working as a secretary at MGM Studios where she met many actors and actresses. After WWII, she married Kenneth M. Cleary at Fort Snelling in St. Paul, Minn., before moving to La Crosse and starting a family. Shirley lived a full life. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and being outdoors. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble, cross country skiing, canoeing, and bike riding.