HOLMEN — Shirley M. Hoff, 91, of Holmen passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Benedictine Manor, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, W5402 County Road V, Holmen. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary can be read and online condolences offered by visiting the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

