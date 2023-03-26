LA CROSSE — Shirley M. Volden, 89, of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. She was born on October 24, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Oscar and Laura (Dagnan) Mattson.

She married Donald W. Volden on August 1, 1953, and together they had two sons. Shirley was a 1951 graduate of La Crosse Central. She owned and operated Al's Shade Shop since 1979.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Don "Brick" Volden; son, Darren Volden; daughter-in-law, Nancy Chambers Volden; five grandchildren: Steven (Lynne) Volden of Maricopa, Ariz., Jenna Volden (Justin) of Tolleson, Ariz., Joe (Amanda) Volden of Greeley, Colo., Jeremy (Pam) Volden of Big Bend, Wis., and Jon (Pam) Volden of Oceanside, Calif.; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Michael; parents; two brothers: Dagnan and Donald Mattson; three sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1602 Park Ave., La Crosse, WI 54601. Reverend Robert Wassermann will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.