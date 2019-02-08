WESTBY — Shirley Mae (Lovaas) Trott, 84, of Westby died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
She was born May 7, 1934, to Lindahl and Thea Lovaas. She graduated from Westby High School. She married Clifton Abrams in 1953. They had four children, Linda (Ken) Caulum, Susan (Greg) Halpern, Jerry (Alaine) Abrams and Mary (Keith) Daggett. When the marriage ended Shirley returned to the family farm.
Shirley married Ken Trott in August 1981 and quickly was introduced to baseball and traveling. They loved going to Alaska. She loved being a “Grandma” and shopping and spoiling us with “I love you gifts.”
She is survived by her husband, Ken; her four children; stepson, Bob Trott; sister, Sandra Guy; 13 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and sisters.
Funeral services for Shirley were at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor John Dumke will officiated and burial followed at the Coon Prairie Cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Friends called during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. To view the full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby is serving the family, 608-634-2100.