Shirley Mae Zessin, 86, of rural La Crescent, MN, died at her home on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel; 111 So. Oak Street. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Nodine, MN. Friends may call on the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of services.