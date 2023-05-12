HIGHLAND — Shirley May Pipke, age 84 (almost 85), passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. She was born on February 28, 1938, in Castle Rock, Wis., the daughter of Francis McCarthy and Elnore Johanning.

Shirley graduated from Highland High School in 1956 and received her two-year associate degree in business. She was united in marriage to Allen Jerome Pipke on November 16, 1963, at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in Highland, Wis.

Shirley worked as a payroll clerk for the Adjutant General, Department of the Army. She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church in Phoenix, where she was a money counter. She spent her free time volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. Shirley enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles and word searches. She was also an oblate at Valley of Our Lady Monastery in Prairie du Sac, Wis.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Michelle Pipke; son, Stephen “Steve” Pipke and his wife, Kym and her children, Elizabeth and Christopher; step-sons, Michael (Judy Rouhselang) Pipke and Denis Pipke and his wife, Deb and her son, Kyle Gee; step-daughter, Susan (Richard) Cyr and her children, Jedidiah and Naomi; granddaughter, Ysabella “Bella” Pipke; and niece “daughter,” Kathryn A. Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Elnore; stepfather, Elmer Halverson; husband, Allen; infant son, Ludwig E. “Eddie” Pipke II; sister, Mary Mackey; brothers, Carl, Dean and Patrick McCarthy; and grandparents, Angela and Albert Johanning.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 726 Main St., Highland, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Shirley’s name to Macular Degeneration Foundation or to Co-pay Relief Program for pulmonary fibrosis to help others with the disease pay for medical bills and medications.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077