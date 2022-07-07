Shirley (Muetze) Gentile, age 86, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on July 30, 1935 in LaCrosse, WI, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Kasprzak) Muetze. She grew up attending LaCrosse local schools and was a graduate of Aquinas High School.

On October 6, 1956, she was united in marriage to Anthony S. Gentile. They shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2005.

Shirley was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and Girl Scouts of the USA. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and baking, and was a life-long fan of Elvis Presley. A sports enthusiast, she was a Packer Fan and loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Vicky (Ed) Biederman, Anthony P. (Jane) Gentile, Roxanne (James) Holtman, Randy (Christine) Gentile; her grandchildren, Scott Biederman, Joseph (Autumn) Biederman, Jack, Jake and Jim Holtman, Sydnee, Torin and Miya Gentile; her great-grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, Alden, Cecelia, Adalynn and Josephine Biederman. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul Muetze, Mary Ann Woodruff, Fred Muetze, Dorothy Opitz, and Beverly Fredrickson.

Funeral services honoring Shirley’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Shirley will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for their compassionate, kind, and loving care they provided Shirley.